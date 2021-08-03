UAFS celebrates Women's History Month with several virtual events

Events will continue throughout the month with focuses on women leaders and much more.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith announced a slate of events honoring and celebrating Women’s History Month, kicking off on the 2021 International Day of Women, March 8, with celebrations, discussions and presentations at the UAFS campus and through Zoom.

Events will continue throughout the month with focuses on women leaders, combating sexual assault and violence, indigenous women’s history, women in STEM careers and contemporary issues facing women on the UAFS campus, in the state, and across the nation.

Women’s History Month in the United States began first as a week in 1981, transitioning to a full month in 1987 after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project.

In the years thereafter, congressional and presidential resolutions continued to honor the month of March as Women’s History Month, celebrating the multitude of cultural, academic, and historical contributions women have made to American history.

International Women’s day began decades earlier in 1909, commemorating the uprising of more than 15,000 women who took to the streets of New York City a year earlier in a march for their rights.

Thursday, March 11th:



Witty Women - 6:30 p.m. | Virtual

Hosted by the Campus Activities Board

Hear from local female leader, Talicia Richardson, followed by comedian, Lauren Hope Krass, both focusing on women’s history and female empowerment.

Zoom Link: https://uafs-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpcuutrzIpHNRL80uMbWcezZ-EIaVp-yo8

Monday, March 15th:



Writing Indigenous Women's Stories in America 6 p.m. | Virtual

Hosted by the Gender & Intersectional Feminism Committee and Student Activities

Dr. Toni Jensen, Associate Professor of English at the University of Arkansas, will read from her book, Carry: A Memoir of Survival on Stolen Land (2020), reflecting on what it’s like to be an indigenous woman in America and the intersection of the environmental justice and women’s movements.

Zoom Link: https://uafs-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUocumsqzguE9HoFBZk5AkSLk3xXGHtbHsq