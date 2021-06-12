Legendary UAFS basketball coach Louis Whorton passes away

Whorton compiled a 648-277 win-loss recorded over 30 years of coaching, making him the most successful women's basketball coach in UAFS history.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Hall of Fame UAFS women's basketball coach Louis Whorton passed away over the weekend, the university reports.

Whorton compiled a 648-277 win-loss recorded over 30 years of coaching, making him the most successful women's basketball coach in UAFS history.

Whorton was inducted into the UAFS Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 and placed into the NJCAA Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010. He is also a member of the University of the Ozarks Eagles Athletics Hall of Fame.

He took over the UAFS women's basketball program in the spring of 1986, succeeding former head coach Jo Bottoms. His team won a national championship in the 1994-95 season with a 35-0 record and was named NJCAA Coach of the Year. Whorton retired from UAFS in 2016, winning his final game.

Former players have taken to social media to remember Whorton's impact on them, including assistant women's basketball coach at Baylor Tari Cummings.

"Words can't describe the impact that Coach Whorton has had on my life on and off the court," Tari Cummings, former UAFS women's basketball coach and assistant coach under Whorton, said. "He was my coach, my mentor, and he was like a father to me; I'm thankful God brought us together. I will forever love and cherish him."

Four players on Whorton's team went on to be drafted in the WNBA - Kim Williams, Alisa Burras, Gillian Goring and Tanisha Smith.

Whorton also coached high school basketball at Hector, Hoxie, Blytheville, Subiaco and County Line.

The Hartford native had a true following in the Fort Smith region and will be missed.