UA to host 'Bleed Razorback Red' blood drive

The U of A is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross to help with the blood shortage caused by the pandemic.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas (U of A) will be hosting its 19th annual "Bleed Razorback Red" blood drive on Oct. 12 and 13.

For 19 years, the U of A has partnered with the American Red Cross to collect blood donations to save lives. The number of blood donors has reached the lowest levels of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing an emergency blood shortage.

Donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last and either an email link for a free Zaxby's Signature Sandwich or a $5 E-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Raffle prizes will be awarded throughout the drive.

Click here for terms and conditions.

“Right now, this blood drive comes at such an important time with an Emergency need for all blood types,” said Cassady Watkins, donor recruitment manager of Red Cross Missouri, and Arkansas Region. “We are so grateful to U of A, our student leaders, and the entire Fayetteville community for helping us save lives for near two decades. This year we need them even more.”

Blood drive details are found below.

Oct. 12:

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations: 625 W. Maple Street Fayetteville, AR 72701 or 711 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville, AR 72701

Oct. 13:

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University of Arkansas Union

Location: 5th Floor Verizon Ballroom 435 North Garland Avenue Fayetteville, AR 72701

The Red Cross is in need of all blood types. Blood donations are used to support children with cancer, patients with sickle cell disease, and others facing serious illnesses. The Red Cross hopes to collect nearly 13,000 blood donations every day for patients at hospitals nationwide.

To make an appointment to donate at the Bleed Red Blood Drive you can:

Visit RedCrossBlood.org

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and enter/mention sponsor code HOGS

Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device

Upon check-in, donors must provide a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification to check-in.

Those 18 and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements in order to donate.