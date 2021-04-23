UA students rally to support sexual assault survivors

Students at the UA say they are standing up for victims and letting campus administrators know more needs to be done on campus to prevent sexual assaults.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday (April 23), students on the University of Arkansas campus came together to show support for sexual assault survivors.

Students who attended the event say they are frustrated and disappointed about how the UA has handled recent sexual assault allegations on campus.

The University of Arkansas has seen a record number of reported sexual assault cases on campus this year.

One of the event organizers, Rachel Slank, told 5NEWS she believes things are getting worse.

“People are constantly saying they are not feeling heard," she said. "They don’t feel supported. They are scared to come out. And so we just kind of want to show them and everybody that you have support everywhere."

Those who attended the event say they want sexual assault survivors to hear their message.

“It’s never your fault if you’re sexually assaulted or worse. You always have a support system. Don’t be afraid to speak out if you want. If you don’t, that’s okay too. Just know there are always people there to support you," Kathryn Dupree, an event organizer, said.

The students also wanted to get a message across to campus administration.

“I want them to listen and learn. At this point, you can’t take back your words or actions. But I want them to see what they’re doing is actually really hurtful and kind of move forward with this and be more inclusive and understanding and caring with just basic empathy in the future when these things happen," Dupree told 5NEWS.