UA student in self-quarantine after traveling to a coronavirus-stricken country

UA Junior Maggie Remoy is in self-quarantine after traveling to Italy.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas students are in self-quarantine and isolation after returning home from studying abroad in Italy.

Junior Maggie Remoy has a little more than a week left of her 14-day quarantine. She flew from Rome to Kansas City, where she’s staying in an apartment.

She says she doesn’t have any coronavirus symptoms but is taking her temperature twice a day in case she hears from the Center for Disease Control.

She’s spending her time by catching up on Netflix and doing puzzles but hopes to be more productive in the last week.

“I think I could be more productive, we’ve done a lot of laying in bed and catching up on the American Netflix we couldn’t get in Italy. My classes are still expecting assignments due so I will probably get those done but I feel like we did a lot of moping this week and maybe it’s time to get back adjusted to America,” she said.