UA student competes on Wheel of Fortune

A local college student spun the wheel on the popular game show which aired Monday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you were able to watch Wheel of Fortune Monday (March 16) night you may have noticed that there was a Razorback fan at the wheel.

University of Arkansas student Lauren Vlach appeared on the game show during "College Week Spring Break."

Lauren won a Wheel of Fortune audition in Little Rock earlier this year and taped the show last month.

Although she didn't take home the first-place win, she did score $2,000.

According to the University, Lauren will graduate from the U of A in May and already has a job waiting for her at a hospital in Nashville.

Congratulations Lauren!

