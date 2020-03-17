UA student competes on Wheel of Fortune

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you were able to watch Wheel of Fortune Monday (March 16) night you may have noticed that there was a Razorback fan at the wheel.
University of Arkansas student Lauren Vlach appeared on the game show during "College Week Spring Break."
Lauren won a Wheel of Fortune audition in Little Rock earlier this year and taped the show last month.
Although she didn't take home the first-place win, she did score $2,000.
According to the University, Lauren will graduate from the U of A in May and already has a job waiting for her at a hospital in Nashville.
Congratulations Lauren!
You can catch Wheel of Fortune Monday through Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 5.