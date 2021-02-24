UA startup to use $1 million grant to develop technology to remove explosives from water

The focus of the Department of Defense grant is on designing a more efficient and less expensive system to remove explosives from the water.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas announced Tuesday (Feb. 23) a UA-based startup will receive a $1.1 million grant to develop technology to remove explosives stored in water at explosives production facilities.

CatalyzeH2O, an engineering firm that creates nanotechnology and electrochemical solutions for clean water, was awarded a Department of Defense contract with the U.S. Army.

The startup will use chemical engineering methods to remove explosives from the water.

Shelby Foster, a doctoral student in the Ralph E. Martin Department of Chemical Engineering, and Lauren Greenlee, an associate professor of chemical engineering, founded the company.

Foster is the company’s CEO, and Greenlee serves as a technical adviser.