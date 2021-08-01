UA rice field day moved to virtual session Aug. 20

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture rice field day, originally scheduled as an in-person event on Aug. 6, will be presented online on Aug. 20.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture rice field day, originally scheduled as an in-person event on Aug. 6, will be presented online on Aug. 20. Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station researchers and Cooperative Extension specialists will present their programs in recorded sessions that will go live that day.

“Out of an abundance of caution, given the rise in COVID-19 cases brought on by the rapid spread of the Delta variant, our scientists are moving their presentations to an online format for this year’s rice field day,” said Jean-Francois Meullenet, director of the Agricultural Experiment Station and senior associate vice president for the Division of Agriculture. “Our goal is to provide as close as possible the experience of attending an in-person field day. It will be just like being on the wagon, but without the heat and humidity.

“Arkansas growers are among the most well-informed in the nation, and they expect and deserve to be kept up to date with ongoing research, verifications, and technology,” Meullenet said. “Even when we can’t meet face-to-face, we are pleased to be able to present what we are doing to help keep their farms productive, profitable, and sustainable.”