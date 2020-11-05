Arkansas professor arrested for wire fraud, accused of having ties with Chinese government

A University of Arkansas professor has been arrested for wire fraud and is accused of failing to disclose "close ties" with the Chinese government.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A University of Arkansas professor has been arrested for wire fraud and is accused of failing to disclose "close ties" with the Chinese government and Chinese companies.

Simon Saw-Teong Ang, 63, of Fayetteville, was arrested on Friday (May 8).

The criminal complaint that was unsealed Monday (May 11) accused Ang of having close ties with the Chineses government and Chinese companies and stated that he failed to disclose those ties when required to do so to receive grant money from NASA.

"These materially false representations to NASA and the University of Arkansas resulted in numerous wires to be sent and received that facilitated Ang's scheme to defraud," a release from Charlie Robbins with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas said.

If convicted, Ang faces a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.