The University of Arkansas confirms positive COVID-19 cases on campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Five people who have been on the University of Arkansas (UA) campus since Aug. 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the university's website.

Two of the individuals were tested on campus, two people reported their positive tests to the university, and the Arkansas Department of Health reported one case.

The UA has tested 272 people. Including the two positive cases listed above, the positivity rate on campus is currently 0.7%. This percentage does not including the individuals tested off-campus.

Classes resume on at the university this Monday (Aug. 24).