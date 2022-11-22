UA police searching for the person who stole an Ole Miss football helmet

University of Arkansas police are asking for the public's help in identifying someone seen stealing an Ole Miss football helmet at Saturday night's game.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) is searching for a suspect seen stealing an Ole Miss football player's helmet during Saturday night's game.

In a video posted to TikTok by a Razorback fan, the person is seen grabbing the helmet and then running into the crowd.

If you have any information, call UAPD at (479) 575-2222.

We have added a video in the comments as well. All help appreciated! 🚨HELP IDENTIFY🚨 We need your help identifying the... Posted by University of Arkansas Police Department on Saturday, November 19, 2022

