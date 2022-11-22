UA police searching for the person who stole an Ole Miss football helmet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) is searching for a suspect seen stealing an Ole Miss football player's helmet during Saturday night's game.
In a video posted to TikTok by a Razorback fan, the person is seen grabbing the helmet and then running into the crowd.
If you have any information, call UAPD at (479) 575-2222.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.