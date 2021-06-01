UA, NOWDiagnostics to study COVID-19 prevalence on campus

NOWDiagnostics has developed a finger-stick antibody test that uses a blood sample to detect the presence of COVID antibodies in 15 minutes.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The University of Arkansas and Springdale-based diagnostics testing manufacturer NOWDiagnostics Inc. announced Wednesday (June 16) a partnership to study the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 virus antibodies among UA students, faculty and staff.

SARS-CoV-2, or severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, is the virus that causes COVID-19.

NOWDiagnostics has developed a finger-stick antibody test that uses a blood sample to detect the presence of COVID antibodies in 15 minutes.

The company’s self-contained ADEXUSDx COVID-19 antibody test, developed and produced in Arkansas, will be used for the study.

The goal is to test each enrollee three times over four months. Recruitment for the study began March 17.

According to NOWDiagnostics, testing has already started and is tentatively set to end in July.

However, investigators are preparing to expand the study to research the prevalence of COVID in children.