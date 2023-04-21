UA music professor selected to join Yo-Yo Ma in concert

Instructor of percussion Fernando Valencia will join the Grammy-winning cellist and members of the Louisville Orchestra in concert at the Mammoth Cave National Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A music instructor at the University of Arkansas has been selected to join Grammy-winning legend Yo-Yo Ma in concert.

Fernando Valencia, instructor of percussion in the university's Department of Music and director of the Latin American Ensemble, will play with one of the world's premier cellists later this month in Louisville, Kentucky.

Valencia was selected to play with 19-time Grammy-winner Yo-Yo Ma and members of the Louisville Orchestra in two concerts at the Mammoth Cave National Park.

Held inside the cave, the immersive concerts will feature a site-specific composition by Music Director and Musical America 2022 Conductor of the Year Teddy Abrams, the university said in a release.

Valencia says he looks forward to performing at such a unique venue.

"The music is amazing!" Valencia said. "It depicts, through interesting exploration of sounds, many physical and historical aspects of the Mammoth Cave, and I'm looking forward to making a part of a historical concert with a great group of musicians, including Yo-Yo Ma."

The percussion instructor explained that he expects the acoustics of the cave to have an interesting effect on the music played.

Abrams spent the last year exploring the Mammoth Cave and made himself familiar with its geology and history, specifically the people who lived there and knew the importance of the cave. This led him to his piece titled "Mammoth."

According to the university, Abrams composed the work with Yo-Yo Ma in mind - to be performed in the environment of a large open passageway inside the cave known as Rafinesque Hall.

"The concert lasts for one hour and 20 minutes and is divided into several sections," Valencia said. "We start the piece by playing mobile percussion instruments for the Introductory March. The dedicatory printed in the parts says, 'For the Guides of Mammoth Cave, past and present, and dedicated to the extraordinary National Parks Service team that ensures the cave's future."

OTHER UA NEWS:

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device