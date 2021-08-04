UA dedicates $14 million civil engineering research facility

The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville has opened a $14 million civil engineering facility named for a former student.

The Grady E. Harvell Civil Engineering Research and Education Center (CEREC) is a 37,400-square-foot facility in the Arkansas Research and Technology Park. Harvell, a Little Rock-based businessman, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1972 and is the president of Little Rock-based W&W|AFCO Steel.

The UA named the facility for Harvell for his donations and his driving force bringing CEREC into reality. An undisclosed estate gift commitment from the Harvell family, one of several contributions the family provided toward the facility, helped the capital project reach its final fundraising goal before construction started last year.