UA celebrates 150th anniversary on Homecoming weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It is homecoming time for the University of Arkansas and students have celebrated all week long.

The festivities are far from over though as the Razorbacks make their way back up to the Hill this weekend to take on Auburn Saturday, Oct. 16.

Greek life decorated their houses on campus early Friday, Oct. 15, morning, but there are still many more fun traditions that will happen throughout the day Friday in preparation for the game.

Homecoming game day is a day U of A freshman Noah Perry says he has been looking forward to and is excited to finally celebrate as a Razorback.

“My mom was a Pi Phi up here and she tells me about her homecoming experience and I think it’s going to be a good time sharing that with her and her being able to come here while I pledge Sigma Chi,” Perry said.

Perry said it's also parent’s weekend.

“I think alumni are always looking for a reason to come back here especially to see their kids," he said. "I know my parents are always looking for an excuse to see me and so I think it’s important they get the chance to come back and go to some of the events we get to attend and just kind of experience what they had in college and relive that."

Friday night is the big homecoming parade going from Dickson Street to Arkansas Avenue. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and right after is the homecoming pep rally at the Greek Theatre.

Brandy Cox Jackson with the Arkansas Alumni Association says while planning events this year for the 150th celebration they had one goal in mind. To let every Razorback, past present and future, know the impact they make on the U of A.

“You’re a student for a certain amount of time but you’re a Razorback for life and that’s what we want to be able to continue to communicate and to continually support with the great events that we’re having here on campus for homecoming," she said. "We want our alumni to come back we want them to call the hogs here on the hill so we’re calling all hogs home to celebrate 150 years."

They say they hope to see Coach Sam Pittman lead the Hogs to a victory. Kick-off will be Saturday at 11 a.m. and before the game, they’ll announce the homecoming king and queen.