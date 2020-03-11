x
UA begins work on Windgate Studio and Design Center in Fayetteville

It will include a coffee shop, courtyard and amphitheater, and offer exhibitions and events with visiting artists, designers and scholars.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas School of Art recently broke ground on the four-story, 154,600 square-foot Windgate Studio and Design Center at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hill Avenue.

The building will anchor the Windgate Art and Design District, located next to the School of Art’s existing sculpture facility on Hill Avenue. 

The center will bring the school’s studio art and graphic design programs together and triple the size of its existing classrooms and work areas.

In 2017, the School of Art received a $40 million gift from the Windgate Charitable Foundation to create the art and design district that will serve students, faculty, artists, designers and the community.

To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.

