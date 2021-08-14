U of A Move-In Day takes place

Today (Aug. 14), was move-in day for incoming Razorbacks at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Today (Aug. 14), was move-in day for incoming Razorbacks at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Students kicked off the beginning of the coming school year with a performance from the marching band at 9 a.m.

As students prepare for a new school year there are still concerns about the pandemic, especially with the delta variant.

Emmale Davis says she's nervous about how COVID-19 could affect the year ahead.

"The biggest thing this year is just that we've had lower amounts of students, just because of Covid. I think we're just getting excited to have people back and to have interactions that aren't just through a computer anymore," said Davis.