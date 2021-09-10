U of A kicks off 150th Anniversary celebration

The University of Arkansas is celebrating 150 years with "Come as You Arkansas" events on campus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As the Arkansas Razorbacks prepare to go head to head with the Texas Longhorns, the university is also celebrating a milestone birthday.

Since 1871 the University of Arkansas has been changing lives and preparing students for a bright future.

“Today is all about showing pride,” said one alumnus about the sesquicentennial celebration.

U of A kicked off its 150th-anniversary celebrations, with its “Come as You Arkansas” events. Throughout the day community members, alumni and students had the choice of 17 different stations to visit around campus with each one providing a different aspect of the University of Arkansas experience.

“We’re celebrating all the different parts of the University that make the university what it is. It couldn’t be the U of A without each different part. We’re getting to showcase all those different parts,” said alumna Mary Kate Harrison.

Celebrations continued inside the student union. New additions to the University display significance in its 150th year.

“I feel like any time you celebrate 150 years, it should be celebrated. This university, we have our first black chancellor and I think that’s monumental for the 150th year. It took 150 years to get one but, hey that’s amazing we’re celebrating and we’re happy to be here,” said the Program Coordinator for the Black experience and programs at U of A, Anreckez Daniels.

While it took 150 years for minority representation at the chancellor level, the Vice-Chancellor added to further the purpose for the big birthday festivities.

“We want people to know the university Arkansas is here and we’re part of the community. And that we’re working hard to become a more diverse equitable and inclusive culture, campus and climate. Every day our goal is to get better, to do better and become better,” said Vice-Chancellor Dr. Yvette Murphy-Erby.

Dr. Murphy-Erby says this is just the beginning of a yearlong celebration at the university.