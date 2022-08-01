x
Tyson Ventures picks 6 startups at inaugural Demo Day

FR8relay looks to change long-haul trucking from a point-to-point model to a relay model.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 30, 2001, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale, Ark. Tyson Foods says it is raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Monday, May 10, 2021, that absentee rates are around 50% higher than they were before the pandemic. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville-based logistics startup FR8relay was selected as one of the six companies to receive mentorship and other partnership opportunities with Springdale-based meat giant Tyson Foods Inc.

According to a recent news release, Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, recently hosted its first Demo Day event for sustainability entrepreneurs and startups to pitch innovative solutions for a more sustainable food system.

“This effort is surfacing the best and brightest innovations to tackle complex industry challenges,” said John Tyson, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “We’re excited about the promise each startup brings to create a comprehensive approach to sustainable food production.”

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics

