Tyson Ventures invests in digital wearable startup

The venture capital arm of Tyson Foods is one of four lead investors in Iterate Labs, a startup specializing in wearable digital technology for the poultry industry.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The venture capital arm of Tyson Foods is one of four lead investors in Iterate Labs, a startup specializing in wearable digital technology for the poultry industry. Tyson Ventures was joined by Monzukuri Ventures, Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator and Ray Muzyka funding more than $1 million in seed money for the startup.

The technology attaches to the glove of plant workers and can monitor and record worker movements, alerting supervisors in real-time if certain motions put a worker at risk of injuries.

“At Tyson Ventures, we are continually exploring new areas of technology and artificial intelligence that can improve the health and well-being of our team members.” said Rahul Ray, director of Tyson Ventures.“We believe Iterate Labs’ Industrial IoT (Internet of Things) platform could be a game changer driving real-time visibility, safety and productivity for the North American manufacturing workforce.”

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics

