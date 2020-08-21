Drive-through food distribution to be held in Springdale

A drive-through food distribution event called project H.O.P.E (Helping Other People Eat), will be held tomorrow (Aug. 22) in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A drive-through food distribution event called project H.O.P.E (Helping Other People Eat), will be held tomorrow (Aug. 22) in Springdale.

The event is being sponsored by Tyson Foods, Springdale Public Schools, and HOPE Distributors.

Approximately 45,000 pounds of Tyson protein, produce and other shelf-stable items will be distributed.

The event is free and open to the Northwest Arkansas community. There will be a limit to two households per vehicle.