Tyson partners with Rejoicy and local businesses to donate meals to residents during coronavirus pandemic

The online program promotes wholesome, affordable meals with a cause.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Rejoicy, a new online marketplace platform for local businesses, announced on Wednesday (Sept. 9) the launch of its partnership with Tyson Ventures, Snack Lab and Luncher.

The collaboration will provide affordable family meals for pickup or delivery across Northwest Arkansas while giving back to the community, according to Rejoicy.

For every meal purchased, 10 meals will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

“We are living in a time where it’s hard to find positive news, that’s why we are determined to promote joy in our community by connecting local businesses with their neighbors, and this partnership (with Tyson, Snack Lab, and Luncher) to provide affordable, nutritious meals while supporting our local food bank is the first step,” said Edwin Ortiz, CEO at Rejoicy. “Over the next 30 days, we will be sharing more of our efforts to reduce the friction to shop local.”

Features and benefits of the partnership include:

Anyone can order four-serving, healthy, prepared meals online for $15

Choose pickup or free delivery at checkout

For every meal purchased, 10 meals are donated

“We’re excited about exploring new opportunities for partnership with local start-ups that support our mission of ensuring all people have access to affordable, nutritious food. Tyson Ventures is looking forward to collaborating with entrepreneurs right here in our own community as a small step towards fulfilling that future,” said Erin VanLanduit, Managing Director of Tyson Ventures.