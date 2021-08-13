Tyson partners with NWA Food Bank to support hunger relief

Tyson Foods has awarded the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank 500,000 grant to provide monthly mobile food pantries to the local community.

ROGERS, Ark. — Tyson Foods and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank have teamed up to provide food to the communities in the area through monthly mobile food pantries.

Tyson's $500,000 grant to the food bank will provide monthly mobile food pantries to the local community for 12 months. The monthly mobile pantries will serve 6,000 individuals in the Springdale, Rogers, Fayetteville, Berryville and Green Forest communities.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, with the support of Tyson, will distribute 2,000 pre-packaged boxes in these communities at designated locations following a rotating schedule.

Tyson will distribute 24,000 boxes of food in total to the communities through April 30, 2022.

Some upcoming mobile pantry distributions include:

Rogers: August 13 (12 p.m.- 4 p.m.) at Veterans Park, 500 E Veterans Parkway, Rogers, Ar.

Fayetteville: August 20 (12 p.m.- 4 p.m.) at 1620 S School Ave., Fayetteville, Ar.

Berryville/Green Forest: August 27 (12 p.m.-4 p.m.) at North Arkansas Livestock Auction, 304 W Main St., Green Forest, Ar.