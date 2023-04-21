Tyson launches driverless delivery program with Kodiak Robotics

The program is a partnership between Tyson, Kodiak Robotics Inc. of Mountain View, California, and trucking firm C.R. England Inc. of Salt Lake City.

ARKANSAS, USA — Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) of Springdale on Thursday announced a pilot program for autonomous delivery of its protein products between Dallas and San Antonio.

The program is a partnership between Tyson, Kodiak Robotics Inc. of Mountain View, California, and trucking firm C.R. England Inc. of Salt Lake City.

Deliveries are set to begin this month using Kodiak self-driving trucks and C.R. England refrigerated trailers, Tyson said in a news release. Safety drivers will be in the trucks in the initial stages of the pilot.

