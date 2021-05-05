Tyson Foods donating one million meals to NWA school districts

Tyson Foods will give 240,000 pounds of protein to students and their families.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — On Wednesday (May 5), Tyson Foods announced a donation of one million meals to school districts in Northwest Arkansas (NWA) to help feed students and their families.

The company will distribute six truckloads of protein, equivalent to 240,000 pounds of food, to the Springdale, Siloam Springs, Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers school districts.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Tyson Foods team for their partnership in supporting our Rogers Public Schools families not only with this huge event but throughout the past two years by supplementing our food pantry inventory,” said Cindy Caudle, counselor, Rogers New Technology High School. “Community partnerships like this allow us to better meet the needs of students and families, and we appreciate Tyson's willingness to step into that role.”

It is estimated that one in four children are experiencing food insecurity due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Tyson says it is committed to being a part of the solution in fighting hunger in NWA and beyond.

“We’re proud to be able to support our local school districts. No student should have to worry about where their next meal will come from,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “The protein donation will provide critical resources to those in need in our community.”

“It’s a privilege to be able to support the local community,” said Chelsea Rojas, senior manager, Business Unit category marketing, Tyson Foods. “We’re committed to the fight against hunger and this donation will directly impact those who need it most.”

District students and their families will be able to come through the drive-thru distribution events during the below dates and times:

Rogers School District:

Date: May 7

Location: 2922 S 1st St., Rogers

Distribution Time: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Springdale School District:

Date: May 8

Location #1: Har-Ber High School, 300 Jones Rd., Springdale

Location #2: Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Rd., Springdale

Distribution Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Events will be taking place simultaneously)

Bentonville School District:

Date: May 8

Location: Bentonville High School, 1801 SE J St., Bentonville

Distribution Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Fayetteville School District:

Date: May 14

Location: Baum Stadium Parking Lot, 15th St. and Razorback Rd., Fayetteville

Distribution Time: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Siloam Springs School District:

Dates: May 22 and May 29

Location: Siloam Springs Middle School, 1500 N Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Distribution Times: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.