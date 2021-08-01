x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tyson Foods to upgrade pork slaughter plant in Iowa

The meat giant has received $540,000 in grant money from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to help fund the upgrade.
Credit: AP
The Tyson Foods pork plant is seen, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Perry, Iowa. Daily reports of giant meat processing plants closing because workers have tested positive for the coronavirus raise the question of whether the slaughterhouses can remain virus free. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Tyson Foods plans to upgrade its pork slaughter operation in the Columbus Junction, Iowa, packing plant. The meat giant has received $540,000 in grant money from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to help fund the upgrade.

The renovation project will cost Tyson Foods roughly $15 million that includes 10 new jobs added. Much of the work will include replacing the stunning procedures with electrical prods now used by the plant in slaughter to a carbon dioxide gas system, more commonly used in the pork packing industry.

This investment comes as Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King said the company struggles to balance inflationary raw material and transportation costs and still remain profitable. In response, Tyson raised pork prices by an average 39.3% in the last quarter, taking beef prices 11.6% higher and chicken prices increased by 15.6%.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Related Articles