Tyson Foods to invest $48 million in poultry expansion in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Tyson Foods plans to invest $48 million in its poultry operation in Pine Bluff. Company officials say nearly 70 jobs will be created by the project, which is expected to be complete by late 2021.

“The demand for convenient, high-quality chicken products continues to grow and we’re investing in projects that meet the needs of our customers and consumers,” said Donnie King, chief operating officer for Tyson Foods. “We’d like to thank the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County for their assistance and support of this project.”

The project will increase capacity to the plant’s fully cooked processing lines that in part produces chicken tenders, chicken strips, boneless and bone-in wings, and air-fried products. The investment will also add automated processes to product packing lines, the company said.