Tyson Foods to host job fair and donate over 33,000 pounds of food to local community

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Tyson Foods Berry St. facility will be hosting a job fair tomorrow (Sept. 11) where it will be donating over 33,000 pounds of protein to the local community.

The job fair will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Berry St. facility located at 600 Berry St. in Springdale.

The facility is looking to hire 60 employees. Tyson team members will be onsite at the job fair answering questions about employment opportunities.

On September 7, Tyson announced that its facilities in Springdale and Rogers have increased the minimum starting wage for hourly production workers to $15.20 an hour, which went into effect on Sept. 5.

“We are committed to ensuring that our workforce feels valued and supported,” said Matt Evans, complex manager in Northwest Arkansas. “Our team members work hard every day to provide food to families across the globe, and we are proud to competitively compensate them for their dedicated work.”

Those who visit the job fair will also receive a donation box of 100 pounds of protein. The boxes will include a variety of chicken, sausage, pepperoni, and more.