Tyson Foods sues to block former VP from working at Foster Farms

The news added a legal twist when Tyson Foods filed for an injunction against a former executive who resigned this week to accept a job with Foster Farms.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Under new ownership, California-based poultry company Foster Farms this week hired former Tyson Foods president and CEO Donnie Smith for its top leadership job.

Smith, who maintains a Northwest Arkansas residence, retired from Tyson Foods in 2016 after more than three decades working for the company.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

