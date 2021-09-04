x
Tyson Foods, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank teaming up for June mobile food pantries

Mobile food pantries will be rolling out where you live over the next year.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is partnering with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank for upcoming mobile food pantries over the next 12 months. 

The events are expected to serve 6,000 individuals in the Springdale, Rogers, Fayetteville, Berryville and Green Forest communities each month. 

Food in prepacked boxes will be available for pick up. 

The first event will happen on Wednesday, June 2 from 12:00 p.m. through 4:00 pm. in Springdale at Parsons Stadium on E Emma Ave. 

The following locations will have mobile food pantries in June:

  • Springdale - June 2, 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. Parsons Stadium, 1423 E Emma Ave.
  • Rogers -  June 11, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Veterans Park, 500 E Veterans Parkway 
  • Fayetteville - June 18, 12 - 4:00 p.m. Old Marvin’s IGA, 1620 S School Ave. 
  • Berryville/Green Forest - June 25, 12 - 4:00 p.m. North Arkansas Sale Barn, 304 W Main St., Green Forest, Ark. 

