Tyson Foods to provide new health and wellness employee benefits

Some of the benefits include longer parental leave and additional mental health resources which will be provided at no additional cost to the employee.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Tyson Foods announced that it is adding new health and wellness benefits for its employees as part of its efforts to enhance work culture and support overall employee wellness.

According to the company's press release, Tyson has invested $20 million to offer longer parental leave, additional mental health support and other wellness plan benefits at no additional cost to team members.

The company increased its parental leave program to include eight weeks paid leave for mothers and two weeks paid leave for U.S. team members whose spouse or partner gave birth to provide bonding time with their family. Tyson is also continuing to offer four weeks of paid parental leave for adoptive parents.

These new policies and investments are in addition to recent compensation benefits announced by Tyson in the past year. Employees received over $50 million in "thank you" bonuses and U.S. hourly workers received $100 million in wage increases.

“This is yet another step that Tyson Foods is taking to show how we align our actions with our values and prioritize the health and wellbeing of our team members,” said Johanna Soderstrom, chief people officer for Tyson Foods. “The new offerings reinforce our commitment to ensuring we offer equitable and market competitive programs to our team members and align with our vision to become the most sought-after place to work.”

This spring, Tyson employees will also have access to a personalized wellbeing portal to help manage their health and wellbeing. The feature includes physical, emotional, financial, and social wellbeing benefits and resources that team members can access to guide them on their health journey.

In addition to new health and wellness benefits, Tyson has been addressing the barriers of transportation through a ride-share program that provides a low-cost way to commute to work at Tyson as well as other initiatives. To learn more about these efforts, click here.

