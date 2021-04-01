Tyson Foods joins U.S. cattle traceability program

A Tyson Foods representative said, "Animal health and disease traceability are critical issues for the meat industry."

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Tyson Foods is the first beef packer to join and invest in the U.S. CattleTrace, an industry consortium formed by multiple state cattleman’s organizations to reduce the risk animal disease poses on the U.S. cattle supply.

The group wants to create a national infrastructure for animal disease traceability in the country’s cattle supply chain.

The Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association is not a member of the group.

“Animal health and disease traceability are critical issues for the meat industry. We believe CattleTrace can help to reduce the risk that animal disease poses to the U.S. cattle supply, while also protecting our industry’s access to important export markets, which can quickly be compromised in the event of an animal health issue,” said Shane Miller, group president, Tyson Fresh Meats.

The program uses ear tags that contain ultra-high frequency technologies to collect the minimal data necessary, including an individual animal identification number, GPS location with a date and time stamp.

In the event of a disease outbreak, the technology allows fast location tracking of the animal from birth, through each stop it makes in the supply chain.