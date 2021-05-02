Tyson Foods workers have new option for college education

Tyson Foods is launching an in-plant educational and career development pilot program.

Tyson Foods is launching an in-plant educational and career development pilot program that provides workers with jobs skills training and workforce certifications beginning this year at no cost to workers.

Workers in Tyson’s Green Forest and Berryville plants are among the facilities in the initial pilot program. The Upward Pathways training opportunities in Arkansas are offered in partnership with North Arkansas College in Harrison. Other plants in the pilot include: Albertville, Ala., Portland, Ind., Finney, Kan., Dakota City, Neb., Goodlettsville, Tenn., Seguin, Texas, and Council Bluffs, Iowa. In each of the pilots Tyson is working with a community college to deliver the training program.

Tyson said the education program in conjunction with higher education is aimed at establishing a standardized promotional pathway for employees. Areas of focus for the curriculum include digital fluency, soft skills training such as time management and leadership skills.