Tyson Foods included in chicken price-fixing investigation by Justice Department

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Springdale-based Tyson Foods is one of several chicken processors indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in price-fixing allegations under investigation for the past three years.

The DOJ and a federal grand jury recently found four chicken executives from Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Georgia-based Claxton Poultry conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from 2012 to 2017.

While Tyson Foods was indicted and implicated in the case, the company received a grant of leniency because it self-reported information in 2019.

Tyson Foods was subpoenaed in the federal case in April 2019.

Tyson said in its own investigation of this matter it self-reported information in connection with that investigation and fully cooperated with the DOJ, according to a statement Wednesday (June 10) from Tyson Foods CEO Noel White.

Donnie Smith, the Tyson Foods CEO when the investigation began, denied the company was involved in ongoing price-fixing allegations lodged by restaurant customers.

Tom Hayes reiterated those words during his brief tenure as CEO. White, CEO since late 2018, has also maintained the company’s innocence.