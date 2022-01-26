Tyson Foods donates over 38K pounds of food to River Valley Regional Food Bank

The donation is part of Tyson's long-term partnership with the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Tyson Foods donated over 38,000 pounds of food to the River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB) which has over 170 pantry agencies.

The donation is part of Tyson's partnership with RVRFB and was donated on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

“We’re proud to support River Valley Regional Food Bank and its mission to provide meals to more than 170 local charities in west-central Arkansas,” said Tim Grailer, Tyson Foods’ senior director, corporate social responsibility. “This donation reflects Tyson Foods’ ongoing commitment to hunger relief and our efforts to help individuals and families in need.”