Tyson Foods donates 73,000 pounds of chicken to River Valley Regional Food Bank

Tyson Foods announced the donation this week in an effort to help fight hunger in west-central Arkansas during the COVID-19 crisis.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Tyson Foods donated more than 73,000 pounds of chicken products to the River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB) on Mar. 26.

Tyson Foods announced the donation this week in an effort to help fight hunger in west-central Arkansas during the COVID-19 crisis.

The donation includes a variety of frozen chicken products.

Tyson Foods plays a critical role in the operations at RVRFB, in addition to donations of frozen protein products, the Springdale headquartered company has provided grants over the years that have allowed RVRFB to expand their freezer capacity.

Tracy Engel, director of the River Valley Regional Food Bank, thanked Tyson Foods for its continued support and for helping support the food bank’s mission during this crisis.

“One of my favorite quotes by Simone Weil is, “It is an eternal obligation toward the human being not to let him suffer from hunger when one has the chance to come to his assistance,” Engel said. “This is now truer than ever during these uncharted times that we as a community, a state, and a country are living in. We want to thank Tyson for this gift to our community as it will go a long way in proving protein to households who are in need at this time."

The donation will be distributed over the course of two days beginning Apr. 1 with distribution to RVRFB’s member pantry agencies.

On Apr. 2 there will be a public distribution event at the food bank’s headquarters, located at 1617 South Zero Street in Fort Smith.