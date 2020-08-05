Tyson Foods donates $5,000 to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods has made a donation to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank for relief efforts.
“The gift from the Tyson Distribution Center in Rogers is just one more example of how Tyson Foods is investing their resources to make Northwest Arkansas a better place to live,” said Kent Eikenberry, President/CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “This particular gift will be used to offset the expenses we will incur at the Saturday, May 9 distribution event and to purchase additional food for future distributions through our mobile services division.”
A mass distribution day is going to be held at Arvest Ballpark on May 9th in Springdale. 2,000 food boxes are being prepared to be handed out.
This will be a drive-thru event allowing people to pick up protein, dairy, bread, shelf-stable foods and other products.
The event will be first come first serve.