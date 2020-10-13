Tyson Foods CEO, Walmart execs, YouTube celebrity among ‘rock stars’ speaking at virtual NWA Tech Summit

Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce is the organizing body of the summit, and the Walton Family Foundation and Walmart are event supporters.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Dean Banks, president and CEO of Springdale-based meat giant Tyson Foods, will be a featured speaker at the seventh annual Northwest Arkansas Technology Summit that will take place virtually next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,000 attendees are expected for the summit that will be hosted Oct. 18-21, said Evan Payne, director of marketing and communications for the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber is the organizing body of the summit, and the Walton Family Foundation and Bentonville-based retailer Walmart are event supporters.

Banks will be one of several featured speakers, including Karen Minkel, home region program director for the Walton Family Foundation, and YouTube-famous inventor James Hobson, known as the Hacksmith.

Along with the virtual summit, the event also will include Virtual+ experiences for those in the area.

