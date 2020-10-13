x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Tyson Foods CEO, Walmart execs, YouTube celebrity among ‘rock stars’ speaking at virtual NWA Tech Summit

Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce is the organizing body of the summit, and the Walton Family Foundation and Walmart are event supporters.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Dean Banks, president and CEO of Springdale-based meat giant Tyson Foods, will be a featured speaker at the seventh annual Northwest Arkansas Technology Summit that will take place virtually next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,000 attendees are expected for the summit that will be hosted Oct. 18-21, said Evan Payne, director of marketing and communications for the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce. 

The chamber is the organizing body of the summit, and the Walton Family Foundation and Bentonville-based retailer Walmart are event supporters.

Banks will be one of several featured speakers, including Karen Minkel, home region program director for the Walton Family Foundation, and YouTube-famous inventor James Hobson, known as the Hacksmith. 

Along with the virtual summit, the event also will include Virtual+ experiences for those in the area.

To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.

Watch: 2019 NWA Tech Summit 

RELATED: Walmart experimenting with drone delivery of COVID-19 test kits

Watch: NWA Tech Summit: The Future is Now

RELATED: Partnership formed to make roads safer for cyclist and drivers in Northwest Arkansas