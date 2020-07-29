Tyson Foods and DonorsChoose support teachers with $1.8 million investment

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced Thursday (July 29) it will fund $1.8 million in DonorsChoose projects for 65 school districts in 60 Tyson communities in 28 states.
The investment will bring much-needed resources to schools in Tyson communities and introduce teachers to the platform.
Public school teachers in these communities will be able to use DonorsChoose to request learning resources, including materials that support distance learning, as educators prepare for blended or hybrid-model lessons for the upcoming school year.
Between Aug. 3, 2020 and Jan. 29, 2021, Tyson will fully fund projects posted by teachers, in qualifying Tyson school districts, who request up to $1,000 in learning resources.
Funding will be applied toward projects on the first Monday of each month, up to $30,000 for each plant community.
Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and can be requested for a variety of resources teachers feel they or their students may need this upcoming school year.
Educators interested in receiving funding should create their project on DonorsChoose, and they’ll be notified via email if their project has received funding.
“We have a responsibility to support our communities in a variety of ways, including equipping our teachers with the resources they need as an effective way to support education,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “The DonorsChoose model is especially effective in today’s climate as teachers navigate the individual and unique needs of their classrooms so students can experience new or better ways to learn.”
To qualify for full funding, projects will need to be $1,000 or less, for Pre-K-12 and in select Tyson districts.
DonorsChoose Map:
“We’re so grateful for the support of Tyson Foods as teachers and students embark on a school year like none other,” DonorsChoose founder Charles Best said. “This funding will provide teachers in Tyson communities with resources they need to keep students learning, no matter where they are.”
School districts in the following Tyson Foods communities are eligible to request funding through DonorsChoose, beginning Aug. 1:
POULTRY PLANTS
- Blount County School District
- Berryville School District
- Clarksville School District
- Fort Smith School District
- Cossatot River School District
- Dequeen School District
- Green Forest School District
- Nashville School District
- North Little Rock School District
- Rogers School District
- Russellville School District
- Scranton School District
- Van Buren School District
- Forsyth County School District
- Dooly County School District
- Mclean School District
- Hopkins County School District
- Portland Public Schools
- Sedalia 200 School District
- Leake County School District
- Forest Municipal School District
- Scott County School District
- Vicksburg Warren School District
- Union County Public Schools
- Waverly School District 145
- Broken Bow School District
- Idabel School District
- Eastern Lancaster County
- School District
- Union City School District
- Seguin Independent School District
- Carthage Ind School District
- Center Independent School District
- Henrico County Public Schools
- Accomack County School District
PREPARED FOODS PLANTS
- San Lorenzo Unified School District
- Rome City School District
- Independence Comm
- School District
- Collinsville CUSD 10
- City Of Chicago Sd 299
- Downers Grove Gsd 58
- South Harrison Com Schools
- Nickerson Unified School District
- Kansas City Public School
- Warren Consolidated Schools
- Concordia R-II School District
- St. Joseph School District
- Omaha Public Schools
- Vineland Public School District
- Forest Hills Local School District
- Amherst Exempted Village
- School District
- Richland 01 School District
- Dyer County School District
- Dallas Independent School District
- Houston Ind School District
- Birdville Independent School District
- Vernon Independent School District
- New London School District
FRESH MEATS PLANTS
- Duval County Public Schools
- Regional Office Of Education
- Madison School District
- South Sioux City Community Schools
- Amarillo Independent School District
- Pasco School District
- Schurz High School