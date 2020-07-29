Tyson Foods and DonorsChoose support teachers with $1.8 million investment

Educators in 60 Tyson plant communities in 28 States are eligible for project funding.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced Thursday (July 29) it will fund $1.8 million in DonorsChoose projects for 65 school districts in 60 Tyson communities in 28 states.

The investment will bring much-needed resources to schools in Tyson communities and introduce teachers to the platform.

Public school teachers in these communities will be able to use DonorsChoose to request learning resources, including materials that support distance learning, as educators prepare for blended or hybrid-model lessons for the upcoming school year.

Between Aug. 3, 2020 and Jan. 29, 2021, Tyson will fully fund projects posted by teachers, in qualifying Tyson school districts, who request up to $1,000 in learning resources.

Funding will be applied toward projects on the first Monday of each month, up to $30,000 for each plant community.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and can be requested for a variety of resources teachers feel they or their students may need this upcoming school year.

Educators interested in receiving funding should create their project on DonorsChoose, and they’ll be notified via email if their project has received funding.

“We have a responsibility to support our communities in a variety of ways, including equipping our teachers with the resources they need as an effective way to support education,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “The DonorsChoose model is especially effective in today’s climate as teachers navigate the individual and unique needs of their classrooms so students can experience new or better ways to learn.”

To qualify for full funding, projects will need to be $1,000 or less, for Pre-K-12 and in select Tyson districts.

DonorsChoose Map:

“We’re so grateful for the support of Tyson Foods as teachers and students embark on a school year like none other,” DonorsChoose founder Charles Best said. “This funding will provide teachers in Tyson communities with resources they need to keep students learning, no matter where they are.”

School districts in the following Tyson Foods communities are eligible to request funding through DonorsChoose, beginning Aug. 1:

POULTRY PLANTS

Blount County School District

Berryville School District

Clarksville School District

Fort Smith School District

Cossatot River School District

Dequeen School District

Green Forest School District

Nashville School District

North Little Rock School District

Rogers School District

Russellville School District

Scranton School District

Van Buren School District

Forsyth County School District

Dooly County School District

Mclean School District

Hopkins County School District

Portland Public Schools

Sedalia 200 School District

Leake County School District

Forest Municipal School District

Scott County School District

Vicksburg Warren School District

Union County Public Schools

Waverly School District 145

Broken Bow School District

Idabel School District

Eastern Lancaster County

School District

Union City School District

Seguin Independent School District

Carthage Ind School District

Center Independent School District

Henrico County Public Schools

Accomack County School District

PREPARED FOODS PLANTS

San Lorenzo Unified School District

Rome City School District

Independence Comm

School District

Collinsville CUSD 10

City Of Chicago Sd 299

Downers Grove Gsd 58

South Harrison Com Schools

Nickerson Unified School District

Kansas City Public School

Warren Consolidated Schools

Concordia R-II School District

St. Joseph School District

Omaha Public Schools

Vineland Public School District

Forest Hills Local School District

Amherst Exempted Village

School District

Richland 01 School District

Dyer County School District

Dallas Independent School District

Houston Ind School District

Birdville Independent School District

Vernon Independent School District

New London School District

FRESH MEATS PLANTS