Tyson Foods to acquire stake in Saudi meat business

Springdale-based Tyson did not disclose the amount of the investment but it is within the company’s planned capital spending of $2 billion this fiscal year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods will expand its global footprint with an investment in a Saudi Arabia-based meat company. Tyson will acquire a 15% equity stake in Tanmiah subsidiary Agriculture Development Company (ADC) and a 60% equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Company.

The transaction is still subject to approval by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regulators. Springdale-based Tyson did not disclose the amount of the investment but it is within the company’s planned capital spending of $2 billion this fiscal year.

“This investment will enable us to access poultry supplies in Saudi Arabia to meet the growing demand for protein in the Middle East and other markets,” said Chris Langholz, president of International for Tyson Foods. “Expansion into international markets is a key part of our strategic growth plan and we’re pleased to better serve customers in this region.”

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.