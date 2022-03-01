Tyson Foods donating meals and water to Waldron residents due to water line break

Schools in Waldron and some businesses have been closed due to a lack of water pressure for restrooms and kitchen operations. A boil order is also in effect.

WALDRON, Ark. — Tyson Foods will be handing out 2,000 cases of water and over 65,000 pounds of protein in Waldron on Wednesday, Jan. 5, due to an ongoing water line break impacting residents in the town.

The food and water will be distributed starting at 8 a.m. at the Waldron High School on W 6th Street.

Since Monday, schools in Waldron and some businesses have been closed due to a lack of water pressure for restrooms and kitchen operations caused by a water line break. A boil order is also in effect in Waldron until further notice.