Tyson Elementary learning how to garden

Today students at John Tyson Elementary are learning how to build their own garden.

Second through fourth graders spent the morning outside digging in the dirt and planting seeds, and while it was a fun activity it comes with an important lesson.

“This will help me learn how to garden up until I am older,” said Miller Waller.

Fourth-grader Miller Waller tells us he once tried to plant a garden at home but it didn’t work out. So he’s pretty excited about the new skills he learned.

“I’m going to see if we can make a new garden and that would be better than the other and be successful,” said Waller.

Like Waller, many kids were inspired to go home and start planting, which is exactly what Marty Ordman had hoped would come from this

“It’s really important for kids to develop healthy eating habits and you try to force them to eat fruit or vegetables at home they’re going to say no but if they grow it and they kind of nurture it along they’re much more likely to try it and like it,” she said.

The learning garden was made possible through a grant given by the Captain Planet Foundation, Dole Packaged Foods, and Harp's Foods.

The students built the gardening area and then planted the plants this morning.

They call it the salsa garden because they planted corn, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and herbs. Once the food is grown they will have the opportunity to learn how to cook the produce, but along with teaching the students valuable life skills. This garden will help the community.

“My students wanted to meet an important need in our community and address food insecurity,” said Jennifer Boogaart.

And that’s just what the garden will do.

“So the produce from this garden will be used to meet some needs for our community,” said Boogaart.

According to Jennifer Boogaart, this summer, those in need can come and pick the produce themselves, which Miller thinks is pretty important.

“We need people having food and it’s nicer to give than to just keep,” said Waller.