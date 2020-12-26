x
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home

ATKINS, Ark. — Two women and three girls have been found dead in a home in northwest Arkansas. 

Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as suspected homicides. Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones says deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. Friday and found the five people dead in a home in Atkins. 

The city is about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock. He says the dead were between 8 and 50 years old and are all believed to have been related. Jones did not provide details on how they died.

He also didn't say whether investigators have a suspect. He says there is no threat to the public. 

