Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home

ATKINS, Ark. — Two women and three girls have been found dead in a home in northwest Arkansas.

Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as suspected homicides. Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones says deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. Friday and found the five people dead in a home in Atkins.

The city is about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock. He says the dead were between 8 and 50 years old and are all believed to have been related. Jones did not provide details on how they died.