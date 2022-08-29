Two people recused from storm drain after Bentonville flooding

Two victims are recovering after being pulled into a storm drain due to heavy flooding in Bentonville Monday evening, Aug. 29.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville fire crews rescued two victims after they were pulled into a storm drain this afternoon because of heavy flooding in Bentonville.

According to a press release from the City of Bentonville, Bentonville Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston says that juveniles were playing in the water in a retention area at SE C and SE 28th street near the Walton Crossing Apartments.

Police say a male juvenile became distressed, and a woman entered the retention area to assist when both victims were pulled into the storm drain.

Both the woman and child were rescued by Bentonville Fire Crews and transported to NW Medical Center in Bentonville. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

