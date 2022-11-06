Two UA football players arrested overnight for disorderly conduct

One of the first people police say they told to get out of the road was 19-year-old, Anthony Brown. At first, they say Brown agreed, getting out of the street but Brown went back into the street intentionally standing in the roadway a second time.



Police say an officer grabbed Brown’s sleeve and walked with him to the sideway.

That’s when police say Brown turned and pushed a Fayetteville Police officer. Police say Brown was then taken to the ground and taken into custody.



During the arrest of Brown, police say 20-year-old Myles Slusher was grabbing an officer, trying to pull him away from arresting Brown.



According to police, multiple officers were able to separate Slusher from the altercation and put him into handcuffs.



Police say they asked Slusher multiple times for his name and he refused to give him any information. As the transport unit arrived on the scene, police say Slusher eventually gave him his name and date of birth.



Brown and Slusher were booked in the Washington County detention center.



Myles Slusher is a junior defensive back from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He has played in 22 games in his career at Arkansas. That includes five games this season, starting all five games.



Anthony Brown is a freshman defensive back from Milan, Tennessee. Brown has not appeared in any games this season for the Razorbacks.