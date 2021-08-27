Two students arrested after gun found in vehicle on Springdale High School campus

The school district said the gun was immediately confiscated and two students were arrested without incident.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two Springdale students were arrested after police found a gun in a vehicle parked at the high school campus on Friday (Aug. 27).

According to the Springdale School District, before Friday classes began, an individual notified the Springdale Police Department School Resource Officer that a student had a gun in a vehicle parked on campus at Springdale High School.

"All concerned are to be commended for their quick response to the matter. Thank you to the individual that brought this information to the officer’s attention. The guiding principle of “if you see something, say something” served the district extremely well," Springdale School District wrote.

The identities of the students have not been released.