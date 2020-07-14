Two Springdale families raise funds for and create care packages for homeless

14-year-old Kait started a bakery business at the age of 10 and raises money for her community by selling her baked from scratch cookies.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two Springdale families teamed up to help local homeless citizens after reaching out to the community for help.

Sterling, Kait, Meadow and Blaze, with the help of their mothers, put together goody bags with food and hygiene products along with other items.

Springdale City Council member, Amelia Williams, and homeless advocate, Tony Debrum, will distribute the care packages throughout the city to those in need.

14-year-old Kait also raises extra money for this cause by selling cookies she bakes.

She says she started her baking business, Kait’s Cookies and More, in 2016 when she was just 10-years-old, and that everything she makes is from scratch.

Some of the money Kait earns goes into a savings account for her future bakery, and she uses the rest to help people in her community.

She shared this on the Kait’s Cookies and More Facebook page, “Look at all the bags my friends were able to put together for the homeless in Springdale! This was all their idea, and I’m so glad I was able to help!”