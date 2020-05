Firefighters rescued a dog and a cat from the house fire and EMS were able to resuscitate the animals.

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Around 8:00 p.m. Saturday (May 9) the Charleston Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it got too out of control.

A dog and a cat were rescued from the house and EMS were able to resuscitate the animals.