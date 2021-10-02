x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Man and woman killed in crash on an icy bridge in Benton County

April Fanning, 61, and Alan Fanning, 59, both from Siloam Springs, were killed in the accident.
Credit: MGN Galleries
Fatal Car Accident Crash Wreck

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A man and woman are dead after their vehicle spun out of control and collided with a truck on an icy bridge in rural Benton County Tuesday (Feb. 9) night, Arkansas State Police report

April Fanning, 61, and Alan Fanning, 59, both from Siloam Springs, were traveling in a 2005 Lincoln Towncar. 

They were driving on Highway 16 when their vehicle lost control upon entering the Illinois River Bridge just after 7:00 p.m., spinning into oncoming traffic. 

A Chevrolet Silverado driver struck their car on the passenger side door, causing their vehicle to continue to spin. 

Both April and Alan died due to the crash, Arkansas State Police report. 

Arkansas State Police described the roadway as being covered by rain and ice. 

Their bodies are being held at the Benton County Coroner's Office. Family members have been notified about their deaths. 

RELATED: Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lowell

RELATED: Safety Tips For Driving During Winter Weather