Man and woman killed in crash on an icy bridge in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A man and woman are dead after their vehicle spun out of control and collided with a truck on an icy bridge in rural Benton County Tuesday (Feb. 9) night, Arkansas State Police report.

April Fanning, 61, and Alan Fanning, 59, both from Siloam Springs, were traveling in a 2005 Lincoln Towncar.

They were driving on Highway 16 when their vehicle lost control upon entering the Illinois River Bridge just after 7:00 p.m., spinning into oncoming traffic.

A Chevrolet Silverado driver struck their car on the passenger side door, causing their vehicle to continue to spin.

Both April and Alan died due to the crash, Arkansas State Police report.

Arkansas State Police described the roadway as being covered by rain and ice.