FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two people have been transported to the hospital after crashing into Goose Creek in west Fayetteville on Thursday (April 9).

According to Central EMS, emergency crews were dispatched after a call came in that a vehicle went off the road at Little Elm and Goose Creek Rd., and that there was possible entrapment.

One person in the vehicle is in serious condition, and another has possible injuries.

